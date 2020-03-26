Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

