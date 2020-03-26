BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,646 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

