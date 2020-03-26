Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 50,125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

