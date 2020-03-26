TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $99,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,133,000 after purchasing an additional 198,453 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 638.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

