Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

