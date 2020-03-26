Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $363,000 Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

