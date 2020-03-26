Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Mdu Resources Group worth $88,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 711,670 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

