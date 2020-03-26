Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 490,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,046 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

