11,643 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

