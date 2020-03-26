Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $99.77 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $99,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

