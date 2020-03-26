iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

