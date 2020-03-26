Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12,347.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.