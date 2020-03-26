iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $247.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.