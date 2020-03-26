Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,719,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

