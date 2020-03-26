Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18,915.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

