Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,055. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

