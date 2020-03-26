Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of 413.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

