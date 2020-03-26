Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 37,518 Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Front Yard Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 332,593 shares of company stock worth $3,096,330. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of RESI opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million.

Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

