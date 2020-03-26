Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

