Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

