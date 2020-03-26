Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 28,027 DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DSP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DSP Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 47,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $282.55 million, a P/E ratio of -231.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

