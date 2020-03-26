Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $287.52 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $383.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a 200 day moving average of $336.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

