Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NYSE:MC opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,011,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

