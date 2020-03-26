Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.