Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,957 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chubb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

