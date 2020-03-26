Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.95%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.