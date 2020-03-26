Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.