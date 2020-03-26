Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.80.

NYSE:MLM opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

