10,133 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $15,697,748.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,729.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and have sold 710,148 shares worth $17,896,330. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $660.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.