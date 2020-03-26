Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.93 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $91,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

