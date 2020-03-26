Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Addus Homecare worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at $14,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.