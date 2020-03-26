Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $2,213,401. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.