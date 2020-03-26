Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $545.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.