Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of MUR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $984.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

