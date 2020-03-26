Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $212.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

