Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,581 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 660,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

