Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

