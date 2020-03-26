Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Crane by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CR. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Crane from to in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

CR opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

