Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of DY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.