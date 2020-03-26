Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 281,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of VTA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

