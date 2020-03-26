107,105 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,277,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $11,478,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 514,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 259,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

