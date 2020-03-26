107,105 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,277,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $11,478,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 514,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 259,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.
SKX opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
