Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,870 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 352,571 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 247,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.