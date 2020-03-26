Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In related news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.11%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

