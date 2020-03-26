Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

Shares of MCN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.