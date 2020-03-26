Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,358 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

