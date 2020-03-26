Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

Shares of SAM opened at $343.95 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.44 and a 200-day moving average of $374.41.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

