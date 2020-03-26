Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,123 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

