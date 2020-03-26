Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

