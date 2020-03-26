Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $247,000 in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

