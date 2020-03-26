Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,764 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

WERN opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

